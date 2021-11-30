COVID-19 case counts in the Walla Walla area continued to drop last week, although data was incomplete for at least Umatilla County due to the Thanksgiving holiday, officials there said Monday, Nov. 29.
On Monday morning, Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara had just 25 case reports on his desk, and 41 cases of illness reported over four days last week, he said.
The lower digits are welcome after many weeks of much higher numbers, Fiumara told county commissioners in a staff report.
Commissioner John Shafer queried Fiumara about any upcoming relief from indoor masking after Oregon dropped its outdoor mask mandate last week.
Unlikely, Fiumara said.
No one likes wearing the face coverings, he conceded, but masks are an economical safety feature that science shows do not have a negative impact.
He suspects that as new, more contagious variants of COVID-19 surface, masking will continue to be mandatory, Fiumara said.
In Walla Walla County, case rates of COVID-19 earlier this month showed continuing decline, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, public health director.
“As of Nov. 23, there were 89 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.”
In Washington state’s 39 counties, Walla Walla — with a 58.5% overall vaccination rate — is now in 12th place in the state, Kaminsky said.
“I wish we were higher, now that everyone is eligible.”
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, Nov. 29:
- 41 new cases since Saturday, Nov. 27.
- 139 active cases, down from 211 one week ago.
- Six residents are hospitalized, up from three residents a week ago. Two are unvaccinated and no COVID-19 residents are in intensive care beds at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. There have been 541 residents hospitalized for the virus.
- 111 deaths, two more than reported a week ago
- 9,380 total cases, 58 more than on Nov. 22.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Nov. 29:
- 11 new cases.
- 180 deaths, one more than reported on Nov. 22.
- 15,097 total cases, up by 26 from a week ago.
Numbers for Columbia County, Nov. 29:
- One active case.
- Nine deaths total.
- 386 total cases, four more than on Nov. 22; 44 total hospitalizations.
Some information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
Washington State Department of Health, Nov. 29:
- 680,127 total cases, up by 6,029 from Nov. 22.
- 9,257 deaths, 118 more than a week ago.
Oregon Health Authority, Nov. 29:
- 390,066 total cases, 4,276 more that on Nov. 22
- 5,142 total deaths, an increase of 125 from a week ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.