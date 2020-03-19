The mission of Carnegie Picture Lab is to nourish creativity by enhancing and supporting art education for elementary school children in the Walla Walla Valley, said Executive Director Susan Greene in a release.
Since area campuses are closed because of coronavirus concerns, Picture Lab is unable to deliver its normal school classroom curriculum. But the organization is providing opportunities for at-home learning with A Daily Dose of ART, she said.
Monday through Friday, Picture Lab will provide an online art education lesson in English and Spanish through its website.
These lessons will feature a specific artist and will include an Artful Thinking activity, links to artist information and resources and an art project that can be done at home.
The Daily Dose of ART lessons will be posted in the “news” section of the Carnegie Picture Lab website carnegiepicturelab.com.
Students are encouraged to post comments on the lessons and share pictures of their art projects.