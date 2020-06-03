Despite the closure of schools and after-school programs, the need for child engagement remains as high as ever.
So Camp Fire Walla Walla has worked creatively to stay connected to families through the pandemic.
The organization is still busy helping area children and families, although from a different perspective after the coronavirus shutdowns.
“On March 16, we shut down all the programming, such as the After School Program due to the immediate school closures,” Executive Director Shawniene Bingham said.
The staff spent two more weeks in the office, before closing it as well. Some employees are working from home, some took turns going into the office — social distancing and then sanitizing the office before they left.
“I work from home more than other staff members,” Bingham said. She has young children and the others don’t, so it was a logical solution.
No school and no programs after school are offered, but another huge project Camp Fire coordinates each year is the Super Summer in the Park.
“We can’t hold summer camps until we move into Phase 3,” she said. “Until Phase 3, there are no in-person programs.”
But the need for child and family engagement and enrichment is now, and that need isn’t going away any time soon.
“We were having online meetings with the national office,” Bingham said.
“We saw what they were doing, they were shooting videos. We chose to do reading books first for our videos. Then we moved into the Thriveology mindset, for stress reduction and peace of mind for parents as well, encouraging healthy self-care.”
The entertaining and educational videos continued with one on making slime in an activity enjoyed by children and parents.
Just as with summer camp programming, each week has a theme.
The popular trivia games are played, too. “They love that,” Bingham said of the kids.
“We post the trivia each week, they are engaged and answer the questions. Two days later we post the answers.”
Camp Fire also offers what is known as Happy Camper Self Care in coordination with the national office.
The participants share their ideas and suggestions for self care to encourage being kind to themselves, then they are awarded a badge.
The response has been enthusiastic. “It’s an opportunity to stop and think of what you have right now and be grateful,” Bingham said.
The response has been great. Increasing the presence on social media, the organization is getting help posting from an intern from Walla Walla University.
“We’ve had tons of shares,” Bingham said.
Bingham has optimistically delayed the start of summer camp instead of completely canceling it.
Super Summer in the Park is usually held in Kiwanis Park in College Place and Walla Walla’s Wildwood Park but this year, if it’s held, it will be in Kiwanis Park.
“We felt it was a better option to have only one camp, easier to keep the kids safe and serve the kids great, enriching activities,” she said.
“CDC guidelines are extremely strict. We’ll have 10 to a group, and we can’t switch up counselors. The same counselor with the same group.”
Bingham hopes for a tentative July 6 opening for Super Summer in the Park.
With a minimum of three weeks in each phase of the “Safe Start” strategy, Phase 3 for Walla Walla could come late June. So aiming for early July provides some cushion to not have to cancel, Bingham said.
Like most operations that have reopened, the social distancing and health rules will mean the number of participants will be fewer.
Phase 3 guidelines restrict group activities to 50 people or fewer.
That breaks down to four groups of 10 children plus staff, Bingham said.
The organization is getting money from donations and a recently received a “Feed Your Brain” grant from School’s Out Washington.
That organization will also provide mentoring and coaching through the program.
Camp Fire will not have field trips this year.
“Because of social distancing, we will have visitors come to us instead of going to them,” she said.
“The city of College Place has been awesome. They said they are here for us, same thing with the United Way.”
Bingham also said her staff has been great through everything.
“I really want to recognize my staff. They’ve been patient, provide help whenever and wherever it’s needed,” she said.
The situation is full of blessings and struggles, she said.
“We furloughed 13 of the 17-member staff.”
The focus is to juggle the requirements, keep safe and keep others safe while still providing enrichment for children and families.
For more information: see wwcampfire.org or call 509-525-3180,