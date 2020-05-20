California musem of art acquires artists' collaborative work

A work co-created by Walla Walla artist Dianna Woolley is featured in the “Collaborate and Create” virtual exhibit that the Museum of Art and History opened May 9 in Lancaster, Calif. To see the exhibit, go to shorturl.at/mtHZ5.
Her participation in the exhibit, presented for and by the group Kipaipai Fellows, is in collaboration with colleague Joy Ray of California and Hawaii, joyrayart.com.
The pair finished their artwork in Walla Walla in early January, Dianna said in a release. Their nine stretched canvas grids of 18 inches by 18 inches in mediums of encaustic and fiber were shown in late January at The Loft at Liz’s Gallery in Los Angeles, before MOAH acquired the work. Encaustic painting involves using heated beeswax to which colored pigments have been added.
Dianna said the pandemic hasn't impacted her artistic expressiveness. “Rather than fret and shut down, my creativity has expanded and exponentially exploded with opportunity and outreach. It’s always an artist’s challenge to keep one’s work in the public eye.”
Dianna said, "In the past eight weeks, creating works fueled by angst, aggravation and thanksgiving, (I've) produced panels of oil and cold wax, dozens of works on paper and experimental paintings reworked with oil paint upon (my) archived encaustic paintings."
Social isolation has spurred her on. She produced two First Friday Video Tours of her work, released May 1 and May 8, while participating in Art Walla’s First Friday event on May 1. Her work is included in Combine Art Collective’s first virtual online/shopping tour, aptly labeled Combine—19. See combineartcollective.com/gallery.
In April, Dianna joined the global Instagram challenge #artistsupportpledge at shorturl.at/mopu.
Artist Matthew Burrows UK studio at matthewburrows.com launched the project seeking for artists to pledge support to other artists.
Dianna said an artist offers any work they deem appropriate for $200 plus shipping. Interested buyers contact the artist via Instagram or Facebook and the deal is struck.
"When the artist sells a minimum of five pieces, they then pledge to purchase another artist’s work for $200. There is no paperwork, no contract, a simple promise to deliver on one’s pledge."
Dianna has sold four pieces of the series “Cape Cod Collection,” completed during a fall 2018 residency and may be seen at diannawoolley.com. For more details, contact Dianna at @diannawoolley or dianna@diannawoolley.com.