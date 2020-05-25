Businesses aid community with sanitizer production and giveaway

Staci Wanichek can relate to the stories of hardship from business owners on the receiving end of the sanitizer giveaway she’s coordinated with her sister, Cassie Rothstrom.
In about the six weeks since the businesswomen combined forces on a new hand and surface sanitizer, sponsorships have allowed them to offer free of charge about 215 gallons of their product, DEFENSE, to businesses operating through the pandemic or those that will need it as one of the tools of the trade for reopening.
The exchanges with business owners have sometimes ended in tears with fear for the future, gratitude for the kindness and concern for how the business community shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic will survive the losses.
“It’s been so gratifying to help,’” Wanichek said.
DEFENSE is not just a pivot for a pair of cleaning products companies toward the greater good.
It’s also a story of survival.
When the pandemic hit the U.S., national accounts waned for orders of the flagship product created by Wanichek’s Evergreen Labs. The company manufactures stain remover Wine Away, which is sold by national retailers, as well as wineries and wine shops that have largely been unable to operate.
Meanwhile, consumers called to ask if Wine Away would retool toward a hand sanitizer product. Among them was a man whose mother was battling ovarian cancer and he was desperate to find sanitizer. Wanichek packaged a bottle she had from her own supply to send to him.
For her, it cemented the need to transition. Meanwhile, in the same building at 4 W. Rees Ave., the headquarters of both Evergreen Labs and Walla Walla Environmental known for its environmental solutions for wastewater chemicals, treatment, and equipment design, Rothstrom was fielding similar requests.
The sisters, who had not previously collaborated on a product, intersected in a hallway and agreed it must be done.
“It is an honor to be able to help provide something that people need during this uncertain time,” Rothstrom said in an announcement on the venture mid-April.
As with many aspects of the pandemic, the switch to producing DEFENSE has taken a number of turns along the way.
Retooling manufacturing for the new product took two weeks. That includes procuring sought-after products for the sanitizer, plus rethinking the workspace, production, bottling and boxing while keeping employees at a safe distance.
The product uses lemongrass with the alcohol for its antimicrobial and moisturizing properties.
Originally the duo wanted to set up fill stations around town, a move that would supply consumers and align with their respective business missions to reduce waste.
But the project grew into something different. Upon hearing about the vision, the city of Walla Walla wanted to supply businesses with the sanitizer to help with the reopenings.
From there, sponsorships from companies and municipalities came forward.
“With everyone’s help, it morphed into this wonderful outpouring of support and giving to these businesses,” Wanichek said.
Last Wednesday, a mass giveaway for businesses, was coordinated with the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, and with financial and/or in-kind support from Land Title of Walla Walla, the city, Nelson Irrigation and Columbia Rural Electric Association.
“We want to help our businesses be successful and make sure their customers, our residents, and those visiting, feel safe when they come to the Walla Walla Valley,” Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa said in a prepared statement on the effort.
This week, it follows with a giveaway Tuesday to the general public of 5,200 8-ounce bottles.
A gallon of sanitizer on the market with inflation at the moment can run at least $50. A free container makes that one less item business owners have to buy after losing revenue.
“The heartfelt gratitude that people are expressing — it’s been wonderful,” said Chamber President and CEO Kyle Tarbet, who joined in distribution efforts last week.
“It is really great because it is local people seeing a problem and adjusting what they normally do to be part of the solution.”
Tarbet joined College Place City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello with a drive-thru system in the parking lot at City Hall. Businesses could pick up gallon jugs through the lot. Rizzitiello said the city contributed about $800 with another $1,200 from Columbia REA to supply businesses. The city’s portion comes from a portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
An order of 30 cases — or 360 units of 8-ounce sanitizer bottles — came from the city of College Place, and Milton-Freewater ordered 15 cases.
The Rees Avenue headquarters is positioned to manufacture up to 30,000 gallons of sanitizer a week, Wanichek said.
Although the operation is not yet revenue-generating — sponsorships serve as flow-through donations to cover costs to the public — the hope is to build business by enhancing the supply chain.
“I hope that people will see that we can do this and help them,” Wanichek said.