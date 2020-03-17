Brown extends Oregon school closures to fight virus spread

Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown late Monday announced an extension of her previous statewide school closure order to combat the spread of coronavirus, saying now schools will be shuttered until at least April 28.
Previously, Brown had told K-12 schools to close for two weeks.
“I do not take the decision to extend school closures lightly,” Brown said in a statement. “This will have real impacts on Oregon’s students, parents, and educators. But we must act now.”
Superintendent Aaron Duff of Milton-Freewater Unified School District said this morning he suspected Brown’s decision was coming and had started planning beyond the initial two weeks of school closure.
The hardest part of all of it is not having a true end date, “to help us figure out what the middle looks like,” Duff said.
There are a number of positives in the situation, however. For example, students in Milton-Freewater are very familiar with online curriculum, such as “i-Ready,” that allows elementary students to log in and have access to grade-level work.
Duff said staff is working on removing barriers for all students, including getting Chromebooks to those who don’t have home computers.
As well, administrators are looking at opening rooms at schools for small groups of students for a planned class; the room would then be deep cleaned again, Duff said.
Every form of support is being decided around staff and student safety, he added.
It helps that students were already sent home earlier this month with plenty of work packets, he said, and more will be made available.
Milton-Freewater educators have had a lot of practice preparing for students to be absent over the past 15 years or so, Duff said.
“We have kids that leave for an extended time,” he said, referring to the number of immigrant families who traditionally return to Mexico for a month or so in December.
Teachers work with those children to help them not fall behind — the approach is to not penalize the student but to enable their success, the superintendent said.
“This is a lot like that, but we are migrating from school to home.”
On Monday, the district supplied 416 meals, up 100 from the week before, Duff said.
Right now the model is pick-up for the bagged meals, but that is likely to change to better facilitate deliveries, he said.
“We have to develop plans around essential and nonessential services.”
The big question in every Oregon school superintendent’s mind has been answered by Gov. Kate Brown, Duff said.
Yes, districts will continue to get state support during the pandemic, despite not having a traditional school day. But that means staff will have to continue working — that will be accomplished through at-home work and staggered shifts at facilities, Duff said.
This community will have many families seriously affected by the pandemic, but this community has always rallied time and time again in times of adversity, he said.
“This is the ultimate stress level right here, when you are trying to figure out where you are going to get your toilet paper and where your kid is going to be for the next month. It’s OK if we don’t know all the answers. We ask our kids to trust us and we’re asking that of the community. We have 300 employees and we’re going to do the best we can. And then some,” Duff said.
“We are Pioneers,” he added, referring to the district’s mascot.
“We are going to pioneer through.”
Brown also said Oregon child care facilities can remain open for now.
The state’s Early Learning Division is working with providers to give them more flexibility to operate during this public health emergency and to understand what supplies and other supports are needed to stay open. Providers who decide to close should call 211 and/or their licensing specialist to notify them of closure.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oregon rose by 18 cases to at least 65, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.