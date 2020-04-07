Boooo, coronavirus! Zooming past physical human contact

I ran to Albertsons the other morning to get coffee at Starbucks and — miracle of miracles — discovered the grocery store had a modest supply of toilet paper, so got our home a package.
Good on Albertsons for limiting purchases of currently hoarded stock to one item per person so people running low can stock up, too. I then quickly phoned our daughter who lives in town to clue her in.
She entered the store as I was leaving and true to mother-daughter protocol set up at birth, we beelined for a hug.
Both of us realized our mistake and reluctantly slammed on the brakes to keep our distance — remembering to keep two carts apart in the time of coronavirus.
She dropped by our house later to pick up mail and we intended to chat outside with the Gulf of COVID-19 between us while sipping Pellegrino Limonata soda, but the temperature was too brisk. It was the day it hailed. Brrrrr.
Then a few days later, going after yet another tall, decaf, skinny vanilla, no-foam latte at the store, I ran into our younger daughter, who came into the city from her home west of town to do some grocery shopping. Keeping those two carts apart, we pantomimed a hug and spoke in slightly raised voices to be heard over the din of clattering shopping carts and other extraneous sounds. She stopped by the house and I gave her curbside service, a few pieces of mail and a sterilized Limonata for good measure.
This not hugging and shaking hands feels wrong. It is amazingly difficult and sad since we’re all about expressions of warm affection and greeting.
Our family unit has a longstanding tradition of Sunday dinner at our house. With the kibosh on social mingling firmly in place, we instead decided to Zoom.
Like Skype, Google Hangout, Facetime and others, Zoom Video Communications offers free remote conferencing services online. Where this option wasn’t part of my experience pre-COVID-19, it’s sure stepped into a place of prominence.
Now that hosting family dinners is taboo, Zoom is helping with social withdrawal. Last Sunday we had our first virtual cocktail hour at 4 p.m. with daughter and grandson and other daughter and her boyfriend. It was fun and strictly bring your own beverages.
By the time this runs, I will have had six video confabs in hand — some for business, a church service planning meeting, a musicale with former campers and staffers from Camp Nor’Wester and family doings.
The theme song playing in my head, Zooming reminds me of the opening to TV show “The Brady Bunch,” where all their smiling images are stacked on top of each other.
Dad celebrated his 93rd birthday, so his kids and our offspring gathered via Zoom on Sunday. And I haven’t overlooked connecting by plain old phone calls, but seeing one another is better. I must say maintaining special connections keeps the spirits up. May we all zoom through this quarantine with intact optimism.