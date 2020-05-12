Blue Mountain Community Foundation has announced nine more grants to eight local nonprofits as part of its COVID-19 Response Fund.
This is the second round of funding from the foundation. The latest grants total $118,200. Combined with the first round, the response fund's total contributions to Columbia and Walla Walla county charities are $256,660 since April 2.
Recipients, their allocations and their plans are:
Children's Home Society, $39,000, for emergency financial assistance for people in need living at Valle Lindo over a three-month period.
Walla Walla Senior Center, two grants — one for $26,000 for its increased number of nutritious meals for the elderly in Walla Walla County for four months, and $7,200 for increased meals in Columbia County for four months.
Comprehensive Mental Health, $15,000, for technology needed to better serve clients.
SOS Health Services, $10,000, for increased services and technological needs for its free health clinic.
Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, $8,000, for technological needs.
YWCA of Walla Walla, $5,000, for additional cleaning supplies and services for safety and health of residents.
Providence St. Mary Foundation, $5,000, to meet emergency needs of patients served by Population Health.
And Blue Mountain Counseling of Dayton, $3,000, to help meet emergency needs for clients in Columbia County.
Grants were made with the assistance of a 25-member advisory committee, the release noted.
Recent donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund have included $100,000 from the Cape Flattery Foundation, and $75,000 from the M.J. Charitable Trust.
"We are deeply appreciative of this support," Executive Director Kari Isaacson wrote in the release.
Donations are accepted at bluemountainfoundation.org.