BMAC helps community despite lingering virus crisis

Into the new offices and then right back out again.
That was the situation when Blue Mountain Action Council secured its new office space at 8 E. Cherry St. between March 18-20.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the following Monday, March 23, staff had to shift to working remotely, a transition that went smoothly, according to CEO Kathy Covey.
“Things have been going better than we deserve,”she said.
Very essential operations are still being accomplished, and except for three of the staff, everyone else was working from home. Staff is not seeing clients face to face at this time.
Nearly all departments are set up to work remotely and offer client services over the phone and online. Only three people were not able to work remotely because of technology needs or childcare responsibilities.
BMAC handles a number of operations including programs for adult literacy, homelessness and energy assistance as well as management of 152 housing units it owns and operates, the food bank and more.
Basic operations are working as usual. Phone calls, appointments and client services are being fielded during the organization’s regular hours. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Adult Literacy, volunteers assisting adult students one-on-one, is on hold until schools are reopened.
Blue Mountain Action Council provides safe, affordable housing across Walla Walla. Client service coordinators and resident managers are accessible and communicating with residents.
“We’ve continued case management, giving out hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to those who aren’t able to get out and purchase them,” Covey said.
Nonessential maintenance is being deferred, except for some maintenance, outdoor projects (such as installing wheelchair ramps) and landscaping.
Homelessness issues are being addressed successfully with phone contacts with six people housed recently, including three young adults.
Commitment to Community, or C2C, neighborhood outreach organizers continue to work with neighbors remotely, and those helping clients pay energy bills continue to provide service over the phone.
Meanwhile, the team is very busy at the food bank. The BMAC Food Bank distributes more than 4,000 meals per day to food pantries across five counties, with demand increasing.
The food bank is accepting food donations as normal, but not if donating requires a visit to a grocery store with already stressed inventory. Cash is the preferred donation at this time.
“We’ve had an incredible amount of activity at the food bank,” Covey said.
Flexibility of her employees has been key. Those whose work was reduced because of the crisis just stepped in at the food bank and elsewhere to keep everything running smoothly.
“What really slowed down was the census activity,” she said. “All of our planned events didn’t happen.”
Home weatherization will continue to take names for the wait list and help clients get qualified remotely for future projects.
Minor home repair work will continue for projects that can be done without others — isolated buildings, outdoor maintenance, exterior work.
Job training is slowing because people can’t be placed for jobs as most businesses the agency partners with are closed. Any projects that can be worked on remotely are being done.
BMAC’s advocates for residents in long-term care facilities are also operating by phone only as facilities are closed to the public. The pro bono lawyer referral and services for veteran families are functioning by phone as well.
Covey said the community has been incredibly supportive and caring. The transition to assisting from a distance has worked very smoothly even in the midst of a global pandemic.