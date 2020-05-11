The bad news is, more people need help getting enough food in Walla Walla County with the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The good news is, right now there is plenty of food to help with the need, said Jeff Mathias, director of the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank.
Mathias and his staff are giving food weekly to about 5% of Walla Walla County’s population — that adds up to more than 2,700 people — and 7% of Columbia County’s residents.
BMAC Food Bank has also started food-box distribution in other towns that have not previously been directly served, Mathias said Thursday.
“In Touchet last week, it was our first visit, and we served 290 members in 86 households. In December, there were four families.”
The nonprofit isn’t going it alone, however.
“We’re getting food from Second Harvest," he said, referring to the food-relief network that distributes more than two million pounds of free food each month to to 26 counties in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho through partnerships with community food banks.
When BMAC Food Bank saw a need to start distributing food on Saturdays, Second Harvest stepped right up to increase its food contribution to this area, Mathias said.
Government is also at work to be part of the solution.
Last week, U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, introduced the “Farmers Feeding Families Coronavirus Response Act,” legislation designed to provide funding to states to purchase food from small- and medium-production farmers and producers currently sitting on surplus crops and provide them to food banks and food-assistance programs that are facing unprecedented demands, McMorris Rodgers’ spokesman Jared Powell said.
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced plans to do this at a national level, McMorris Rodgers believes allocation decisions are best made at state and local levels to fit the specific needs of what Eastern Washington farmers and food banks are facing, rather than a national approach, Powell said.
Food banks are in an unusual position, Mathias said.
Historically, BMAC staff has been able to take advantage of “grocery rescue,” an operation involving going to local stores and loading up food pulled for expiration dates, such as frozen meat, he said.
“That’s dwindled drastically … people are buying lots of food now from grocery stores. We used to get a lot daily.”
And because restaurants have closed, or have limited offerings for take-out and delivery menus, not much is left over for donations from that food-service sector, Mathias added.
He’s also not encouraging people to raid their home pantries to stock BMAC’s shelves, he said.
“We want them to keep stocked up. It’s more about capacity we’re asking for.”
That means storage for what food is coming in. Such as the 3,000 pounds of onions arriving weekly from River Point Farms in Hermiston and the results from the Knights of Columbus’ potato drive.
“It’s not so much there’s a shortage of food, it’s that the supply chain has been disrupted,” Mathias said, noting events like the temporary closure of Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula while employees there got tested for the coronavirus.
“It’s a staggering amount (of meat) Tyson puts out.”
BMAC Food Bank has rented a 26-foot refrigerated truck, “costing us about $5,000 a month, that gives us the chance to drive perishable food to outlying communities,” he said.
When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in early April gave $100 million to Feeding America — a parent nonprofit organization over Second Harvest and other food providers — BMAC received $20,000, allowing the food bank to purchase refrigerated containers.
With such capacity for cold storage, that’s meant being able to put more fresh and frozen food into the hands of families, Mathias said.
Such offerings supplement the shelf-stable supplies like canned tuna, pasta and peanut butter that typically come out of food banks, he said.
The entire endeavor to feeding folks has become a lesson in a village working together.
Take Valley Transit in Walla Walla and Columbia County Public Transportation — both agencies provide buses and drivers to ferry boxes of food to communities. Troops with the Washington state Army National Guard have been a tremendous help in picking up and distributing food, Mathias said, noting about 48 soldiers helped on a recent Saturday, and about nine work at the food bank on a typical weekday.
The Army National Guard has also opened its Walla Walla Armory for food storage, Mathias said.
“Meaning I can say ‘yes’ to take more donations.”
BMAC is actively working on getting more food storage space while that's needed, said Kathy Covey, executive director.
As well, Mathias said he learned Friday that Washington state will receive an additional $120,200 in the first year of a four-year federal food supply program.
The current outpouring of help will taper off at some point, and the BMAC Food Bank will rely again on the generosity of people here, the director said.
“We will need to transition to civilian volunteers. No matter how hard we work, people will eventually go hungry … People who are hungry do things they wouldn’t normally do. When you have to wonder where your food will come from, it takes incredible bandwidth, and your anxiety is through the roof,” Mathias said.
“I’m anticipating the food distributions will go on a lot longer than social-distancing requirements.”