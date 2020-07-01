Charities and nonprofit organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply online for general operating grants from the Blue Mountain Community Foundation starting today.
The grants are intended to help key service providers adapt and emerge through the pandemic with the capacity to fulfill their missions through short-term bridge funds, according to an announcement from the foundation.
The immediate focus for the first round of funding, slated for August, is on organizations addressing food and hunger, housing and homelessness, and health and mental health.
The agency will consider applications on a rolling basis.
Tax-exempt charitable organizations and public agencies in Columbia, Garfield and Walla Walla counties in Washington and Umatilla County in Oregon are eligible to apply, with up to $380,000 potentially available over a 12-month period.
The application is at bluemountainfoundation.org. More information can also be obtained through the agency’s grant manger, Greer Buchanan, at bmcf@bluemountainfoundation.org or 509-529-4371.