Big House Brew Pub in Walla Walla is going through a deep cleaning and warning customers about potential exposure to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.
The pub at the corner of South Palouse Street and Boyer Avenue will close temporarily for an unspecified time for cleaning, owners Jason and Denyse Hutchinson announced on social media Wednesday.
"Additionally, we also feel it is important that the public be made aware of any possible exposure that may have occurred with our team member," the Hutchinsons wrote.
The employee worked from 6 p.m.-midnight, June 19-20; 4-8 p.m. June 21; 5:30-10 p.m. June 23; 11:50 a.m.-3 p.m. June 24; and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 25.
The owners stated that anybody who was at the restaurant during those times may email them at Jason@bighousebrewpub.com.
"We will be happy to share any and all information we have," they wrote.
The Hutchinsons went on to assure they are taking every coronavirus-related precaution at the business, including wearing masks, sanitizing surfaces every hour, and disinfecting tables and chairs after every seating.
"These are times that will challenge us all, from many directions," they wrote. "Be careful, be safe, and look out for each other. We will see you all again soon!"