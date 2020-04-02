Beware scams entangled with coronavirus

Ever notice how when a horrific disaster or tragedy occurs that scam artists come out of the woodwork to prey on the good intentions of the populace?
Tom Moran, president/CEO of Morgan Jacobs Marketing & Operations Specialist with Community Bank in College Place has offered some tips regarding dishonest schemes around coronavirus/COVID-19.
To protect yourself from fraud in relation to the coronavirus, he provided a list of things currently being reported.
“Be aware that new scams are likely to come out in the future so stay diligent and never give out your personal or financial information to someone calling you on the phone. In addition, exercise caution online with your personal and financial information,” Tom said.
Here are some of the fraudulent COVID related scams circulating:
Fake companies claiming to sell medical supplies (masks, gloves etc.)
Telephone scams saying a relative is sick and they need money to help pay for a vaccine/cure/treatment
Phishing emails that appear to be coming from a health organization that contain malicious links or attachments
Websites newly created around the coronavirus, usually with “covid” or “coronavirus” in the web address, which then may install malware when links are clicked
Messages claiming to be related to government assistance – the government will NOT ask for you to wire money, or give out your Social Security Number
We are all receiving valid information in email from companies we know who are trying to keep their communities informed. But not all the emails you receive are from a source you know so exercise caution and do not download or click links or attachments from unknown sources. Examples of phishing emails to watch for:
CDC alert emails. Designed to look like they are officially from the US Centers for Disease Control, the email might falsely claim to link to a list of coronavirus cases in your area. It will advise you to click a link to review the cases for your safety. Do not click on the link.
Health advice emails. Claiming to be from medical experts, they will offer medical advice to protect you against the virus. Do not click on links to “download” safety measures.
Workplace emails. Be wary of emails supposedly from your own company asking you to click on or download the company policy about the pandemic response. Do not click on or download from these emails. Confirm with your company and search out your own policies internally. Hackers will be focusing on the many folks working from home — you should make sure your passwords on home computers/internet routers are at least 14 characters with a capital, number and special character.
While these will most likely not be the only type of fraudulent emails to circulate, keep the following in mind to recognize any future attempts by fraudsters.
Avoid/delete emails trying to create a sense of urgency with wording such as “act now”
Watch for spelling and grammatical mistakes and generic greetings such as “Dear Sir or Madam”
Never respond to an email seeking your personal information such as your Social Security number. Legitimate government agencies will not ask for that information.
Ignore online offers for vaccinations or other products claiming to treat the disease.
Carefully research charities or crowdfunding sites and do not let anyone rush you into making a donation. Do not make donations by sending cash, gift cards or wiring money.
If you are looking for more information on the virus, use trusted sites such as cdc.gov (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), who.int (World Health Organization), and nih.gov (National Institutes of Health). Please keep in mind that the FDA has not approved any drugs or vaccines to treat or prevent the virus so a website, ad, or email claiming to have this is most likely a phishing attempt to gain access to your financial information directly or by installing malware onto your computer.
Please follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to defend yourself and protect your community against the coronavirus.