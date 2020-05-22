Mill Creek and Bennington Lake Recreation Area has opened to vehicle traffic again.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District made the announcement today. Previously, the Corps had posted on social media April 17 that only foot traffic was allowed at the lake with parking lots and some roads closed.
The Corps noted several other regional recreation sites opening in Eastern Washington and Central Idaho just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The Corps encouraged visitors to bring their own sanitizer because not all restrooms have running water.
The trails around Bennington Lake have had an up-and-down year thanks to closures for cleaning debris from flooding in February and the closure of parking lots in April to limit visitors and encourage social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Corps posted May 14 that four qualifications had to be met to open the lake again. With today's announcement, those have presumably been accomplished.