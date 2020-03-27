Bearing up under coronavirus begins with bear hunt

Hey, neighbors in Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Touchet, Lowden, Waitsburg, Prescott, Dayton, Mission, Athena and Weston, bear with me.
Here’s a fun bandwagon to jump on — while staying coronavirus-social-distancing-compliant, of course.
A grassroots movement is afoot to provide children and families with a bear hunt opportunity. Actually, this activity is unbearably, adorably perfect for all ages.
It asks neighbors to place a teddy bear in the window of their homes, of course. And so my Winnie-the-Pooh, old-fashioned Teddy Roosevelt-era Theodoshia and Panda are now in the family room windowsill with a clean view of the street. They’ll be there as long as Molly the Gordon setter and Alex the English setter don’t think the stuffies have been placed there for their personal teething pleasure.
Some families are driving their children around to see the ursine critters. Others are taking in the fresh air and making their sightings on foot. How fun is that?
Others speculating how this got started, credit writer Michael Rosen and illustrator Helen Oxenbury, who in 1989 published children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.”
Its refrains include, “We’re going on a bear hunt. We’re going to catch a big one. What a beautiful day! We’re not scared.” En route, the father, mother and three kids encounter several obstacles, which cause them to say, “Uh oh! A river! A deep cold river. We can’t go over it. We can’t go under it. Oh no! We’ve got to go through it!”
And so the family wades into long, wavy, swishy-swashy grass; a deep, cold, splashy-sploshy river; thick, oozy, squelchy-squerchy mud; a big, dark stumble-trip forest; a swirling-whirling snow storm; and finally, a narrow, gloomy tip-toe cave, in which they encounter the shiny wet nose, furry ears and googly eyes attached to a big, ol’ growly bear.
With said creature in hot pursuit, they retrace their trail at top speed — back through the cave, snow storm, forest, mud, river, grass and finally to the safety of a bed in their house. Whew.
When it’s difficult to explain to 4-year-olds why they can’t play with their friends, going on a bear hunt is the perfect solution, one mother noted on Mashable. “Our street right now: #COVID-19,” she said.
Parents all over are asking neighbors to place teddies in the window as it’s “Such a great way to get people out of their homes at staggered times to get fresh air. Our little ones need this distraction and so do adults (who are) #InThisTogether,” another wrote.
Based on how neighborhood is spelled in the following post, it could be from Canada, Britain or any other place that uses British English: “Getting a walk in as cabin fever is starting to set in for us. All while ‘going on a bear hunt’ which our neighbourhood has fully gotten into. We’ve got 4 bears saying Hi to the local kids #GoingOnABearHunt #PutYourBearsOut #SocialDistancing #StayAtHomeSaveLives.”
Another post noted 50 homes in their neighborhood had bears waiting to greet young seekers.
Amanda Yeo wrote on mashable.com on Tuesday that the community-spirited trend has gained momentum in recent days because of social distancing, boredom with being cooped up and needing a change of scene.
She said, “Various furry creatures have appeared in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand, while CTV News journalist Daniele Hamamdjian‘s London street became a wildlife habitat after she shared the idea in a WhatsApp group.
The sentiment for all this is embodied by this post, “To the parent (it’s gotta be a parent) who came up with this idea, THANK YOU.”
Happy hunting!