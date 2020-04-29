By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Banner Corp., the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, announced Monday a net income of $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, a nearly 50% drop when compared to the previous quarter, according to a news release.
The Walla Walla-based company had a net income of $33.7 million in the final quarter of 2019.
Shares were valued at 47 cents per diluted share compared to 95 cents the previous quarter, the release stated.
Banner’s first quarter earnings reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in a substantial reduction in business activity or the closing of businesses in all the western states Banner operates.
First quarter of 2020 results also include $1.1 million of acquisition-related expenses, compared to $4.4 million of acquisition-related expenses in the preceding quarter and $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.
“We are in unprecedented times — as a health crisis has quickly evolved to also become an economic crisis, creating far-reaching impacts to clients and the communities we serve,” said CEO Mark Grescovich.
Gresovich went on to detail efforts the company made in response to the pandemic, including closing branch lobbies, mobilizing some employees to work from home, offering deferred and interest-only payments to borrowers and helping file applications for the U.S. Small Business Administration Personal Paycheck Protection program.
“Meanwhile, we are monitoring the economy closely and reviewing loan payment deferrals and interest waivers daily and have elevated our liquidity levels in anticipation of cash needs of our customers,” Grescovich said.
The company will increase the allowed amount for credit losses with an addition of $21.7 million in credit loss provisions through March 31, he said, in anticipation of more credit losses in the future.
The credit loss provision compares to a $4 million provision during the previous quarter and a $2 million provision for loan losses in the first quarter a year ago.