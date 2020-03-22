Balloon Stampede sails to later date

The Walla Walla Balloon Stampede won’t land on Mother’s Day weekend in 2020, after all.
Dates for the annual festival have been tentatively pushed to the first weekend of June due to government restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
“With the climate of uncertainty and unease now upon us caused by COVID-19, we are hoping that as the weeks go by and people self quarantine and practice social distancing when they are out that the curve will flatten and this virus will get under control so we can get our day-to-day lives back,” an announcement on social media said.
This year was expected to restore the event to a spring schedule after operating in October the last few years.
Before that it had been a local fixture of Mother’s Day weekend. The postponement, determined by an organizing committee and sponsor Columbia Rural Electric Association, will tentatively kick off summer, organizers say.