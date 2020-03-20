A new Community Supported Bakery model is rising at Walla Walla Bread Co.
The downtown Walla Walla business announced the launch of its program, a subscription service for weekly bread deliveries.
“This is an unprecedented time for restaurants and bakeries, and we are calling upon our community for help,” the announcement on social media said.
The program helps support the business, which is hit not only with the closure of its own dining room but as a bread supplier to other local restaurants also closed from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Purchases help support Walla Walla Bread Co., as well as Small’s Family Farm, which provides the flour used.
Packages range from $50 to $160 per month. The minimum package includes delivery of one artisan bread and a 1/2 poundcake each week. To learn more visit w2breadco.com.