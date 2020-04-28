By the Union-Bulletin
Baker Boyer Bank of Walla Walla will no longer accept applications for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Personal Paycheck Protection Program, according to a news release from the bank Monday.
Instead, the bank will process applications for businesses that already had applied and missed the first phase of federal funding.
“In this case, we wanted to be clear that it is regrettably unlikely we will be able to start the application with any additional clients and get them to the finish line,” President and CEO Mark Kajita said in the release.
Baker Boyer Marketing Director Jim Wilson said the bank plans on processing more than 300 applications by the time a second batch of federal funding is used up.
The initial phase of the PPP program, which used $349 billion in just 12 days nationwide, ended up seeing $33 million in loans distributed through Baker Boyer to about 200 businesses in the region, according to the annoucement. The loans average about $175,000 per business.
With another $370 billion of funding for the program approved by Congress late last week, and loan applications opening up Monday, Wilson wrote that the bank had to make the “difficult decision” to not accept additional applications but instead serve the more than 125 businesses with outstanding applications.
“I could not be more proud of our entire lending team for putting their hearts and souls into helping as many clients as possible,” Joshua Allington, executive vice president and chief banking officer, said in the release. “... We had employees inputting the second round of funding since the crack of dawn this morning (Monday).”
Kajita said the bank will announce its own additional funding options in the coming weeks.
Bank leaders encouraged businesses to check with the SBA for alternative lenders and to visit bakerboyer.com/coronavirus for additional resources.