Baker Boyer Bank is feeding first responders and frontline healthcare workers for the next several weeks.
The Walla Walla-based bank today kicks off an initiative that feeds emergency and health workers while supporting area restaurants socked by the pandemic.
Partnerships with 10 businesses so far will provide meals in Walla Walla, Tri-Cities and Yakima.
Each restaurant will receive $1,000 to be used to feed police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, public health workers and others providing essential care it whatever way operators see fit to use the money, an announcement explained.
“We think it’s very important that we express our gratitude to the men and women who have been tirelessly preparing and responding during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mark Kajita, Baker Boyer’s president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “At the same time, we hope this provides a boost to local restaurants whose businesses have been impacted by the current situation.”
The investment that starts today infuses $6,000 at three Dairy Queen locations (Walla Walla, Tri-Cities and Yakima), as well as Dora’s Deli, Ice-Burg Drive-In and Bright’s Candies.
The vendors are encouraged to use their social media channels to communicate with recipients, said Jim Wilson, Baker Boyer assistant vice president and marketing director.
For instance, Ice-Burg operators have posted plans to feed first responders today.
“Show your badge, and your meal is free,” the business posted. “Don’t forget a milkshake.”
Wilson said the idea came together — like much response during the pandemic — quickly. Last Friday the concept was proposed, and a team of six or so employees helped set up the arrangement with businesses.
“First and foremost it was really a plan to take care of the people on the front line,” Wilson said. “In some ways, it’s a token of appreciation.”
He said the effort so far is slated for three weeks, but potentially that could stretch.
The effort, he said, joins other community-driven movements to help show appreciation through a good meal. The Gratitude Train, an initiative that uses donated funds to purchase meals delivered to front-line workers, is another example, Wilson said.
Other businesses slated for inclusion starting April 29 include Taqueria Yungapeti and Walla Walla Pasta Factory in Walla Walla, and Bella Italia in Tri-Cities. The next week, starting May 6, will feature Walla Walla Worm Ranch, Tony’s Sub Shop and Baskin-Robbins, all of Walla Walla.
Wilson said the latest contributions join the nearly $200,000 in donations and sponsorships the company makes each year in support of nonprofit and community organizations and programs.
The company’s overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available at bakerboyer.com/coronavirus.