Tricia Agee was among the first flight of Baker Boyer Bank employees making the jump to remote work last week.
As part of the company’s emergency response plan to the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, she was part of a run of one to two employees from each department who took their work to home bases as a way to create social distance on the job.
The transition, she said, worked well for her role as marketing coordinator and content manager for the 150-year-old financial institution. One of the perks was working next to her rescue dog.
“I’ve heard people joke that it’s the best thing to happen to dogs,” she said of the remote work movement.
The step is one for which Baker Boyer has long been prepared, said President and CEO Mark Kajita.
Companies that don’t have emergency plans in place may be caught off guard by the public threat, response and subsequent impact of the new virus on their businesses.
Guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and World Health Organization help serve as the force behind the bank’s three-stage disaster plan that includes: 1) Preparation; 2) Escalation; and 3) Outbreak.
“Our goal is to provide the services our clients need during outbreaks like this; to do it seamlessly and with as little disruption to our clients and communities,” Kajita said.
It’s not possible without keeping employees, as well as customers, healthy.
The emergency plan in use during the pandemic is the same one the bank employed in the early 2000s when the World Health Organization recognized the SARS global outbreak. During that event, the bank never advanced from the first stage of its plan, which starts with the reinforcement to stay home for anyone feeling ill.
Early on, the company also cancelled all employee travel through the end of April. Meetings with its clients all over the country are instead taking place via teleconference, phone, or video technology.
Kajita said the approach is prudent for the protection of all involved as the company puts in place processes that achieve client needs: providing access for customers to cash, an ability to pay bills, receive paychecks, make distributions from retirement accounts and Social Security, contact and make asset management adjustments, and other functions.
“If we aren’t able to transact business, communities really hurt,” he said.
As part of the strategy, the company established its own emergency sick leave program that provides hours for employees to stay home with little to no effect on their paychecks. The program is also available to employees who are taking care of ill loved ones.
The measure provides a buffer for the security of the employee, but Baker Boyer considers it an important investment in the people who help keep the financial market churning.
The remote work step was implemented last Monday and is expected to run a minimum of at least another week.
It’s a step many more in the area could be taking if they’re able as K-12 schools face statewide mandated closure for six weeks.
For Agee, the move to a home operation with company equipment has its pros and cons. Overall, she said, there are fewer office distractions, allow her to better focus on work. But there’s also a loss of connection with her colleagues.
“I definitely miss my co-workers. It feels like a family on the fifth floor,” she said.
“In times like these you commiserate even more. Now we just have to do that digitally. I can send a meme via chat.”