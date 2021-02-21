Baker Boyer Bank will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Forum on Friday at noon.
The one-hour, free, virtual event will be open to all on the bank’s website, ubne.ws/2OUeZ1I.
Speakers on tap will be Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, public health officer for Walla Walla County; Dr. Christopher Hall, chief medical officer for Providence St. Mary Medical Center; and Dr. Ken Issacs, regional medical director at Providence Spokane Neuroscience Institute.
The three doctors will discuss the vaccine, its effectiveness and how it is being administered. They’ll also cover the concept of herd immunity and the likely effect the vaccine will have on re-opening public spaces, schools and businesses in the region.
Shane Prudente, associate marketing manager for the bank, said Baker Boyer wants to focus its resources on helping the vaccine initiative through education efforts.
“We all want the same thing, a healthy and safe community for all of us,” said Mark Kajita, president and CEO at Baker Boyer.
“Getting to the vaccination levels needed for herd immunity will help keep people safe and enable all businesses to open up so we can eventually get this pandemic behind us.”
Prudente said the bank is considering more opportunities for addressing public interest topics in such forums.
The virtual meeting requires no registration, he said.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to join the conversation.”