State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is warning Washington residents about scams related to the federal government’s plan for COVID-19 pandemic stimulus payments.
He said the Treasury Department will likely take several weeks to begin mailing checks. Although specifics of how the payments will be provided are not yet available, the government generally is expected to use tax information on file from the past two years to either directly deposit funds or mail checks to people.
Any arriving now, especially those requiring verifications, are scams.
The federal government will not ask to confirm personal or banking details by email, phone or text message, or demand a “processing fee” to obtain or expedite stimulus payments, the warning said.
Residents should not click on links in email or text messages relating to the stimulus checks and should not provide your personal information.
Those who believe themselves to be victims of a scam should contact local law enforcement.