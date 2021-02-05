Walla Walla County health officials said Friday they have created a task force to address equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The Department of Community Health has partnered with community organizations to help reach residents without to the technology needed to sign up for a vaccination, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, Walla Walla County's public health officer.
Securing a spot at a vaccination event currently requires registration online, and that has left out some elderly, low-income and hard-to-reach populations, Kaminsky said.
In a Jan. 29 Union-Bulletin story, people talked about their frustrations and fear at not understanding or being able to execute the process to sign up for a shot.
Kaminsky said then it was clear there were cracks in the process.
The new plan calls for community members to contact friends, family and neighbors who might need help signing up. And those who need help should ask a trusted contact for assistance in registering, the physician said.
People without internet or someone to help them sign up can call the Department of Community Health at 509-524-2647 and leave their name, date of birth, phone number and a message stating they can’t access the internet.
Eligible callers will be referred to community partners to be scheduled for a vaccine appointment at an upcoming clinic.
In a news release, Kaminsky said that although the vaccination sign-up process has been challenging, his department is committed to finding solutions so all who seek vaccination against the virus can get it.
County health is in vaccine distribution discussions with Washington State Department of Health, area health jurisdictions and with Washington residents who are impacted unequally in the vaccination process, Kaminsky said.
Local health officials are also working with a local Latino task force focused on addressing health outcomes of the Latino population, he added.