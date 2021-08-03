Walla Walla area health officials said the rise in the delta variant cases of COVID-19 is driving a continuing increase in infections, putting Providence St. Mary Medical Center over bed capacity — not just for virus patients, but for people with other serious medical issues.
Walla Walla County public health officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said Monday, Aug. 2, that substantial spread of COVID-19 is showing up around the nation, the most recent spike on July 15. In Washington state, data shows case rates are jumping by leaps, averaging out to 115% across 39 counties.
Walla Walla County, he said, has seen a 16% increase since July 1, and a 6.8% increase in the past two weeks.
This data comes as the Washington State Hospital Association announced Monday that it is supporting COVID-19 vaccination requirements for health care workers.
“Our state’s health systems and hospitals have seen firsthand how debilitating and deadly this disease can be,” said Cassie Sauer, president and CEO of the member organization, in a news release.
“When the COVID-19 vaccines were first released, WSHA and its members strongly encouraged everyone who was eligible, including hospital and health system employees, to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” she said.
“In the months since, clinical data has shown the COVID-19 vaccines to be extraordinarily safe and effective and our best tool to prevent spread of the disease,” she added, noting more than 4.4 million people in Washington and 164 million people across the country have been vaccinated with minimal side effects.
Required vaccinations are necessary to protect staff, patients and the community from the coronavirus, Sauer said, and the association is urging all hospitals to adopt mandatory vaccination policies.
Hospitals in Washington State are experiencing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to the fast-spreading delta variant, and many of those hospitalized are very sick and may not survive, Sauer said, noting some people who declined vaccination and became ill request the shot after it is too late and they are near death.
Washington State Department of Health data shows that more than 94% of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths during May and June were among people not fully vaccinated.
Anecdotal reports from hospitals suggest that all or nearly all the seriously ill hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, WSHA officials said, adding it is vital to stop the spread of the virus within healthcare facilities and among coworkers and other caregivers.
Dr. Kaminsky said Walla Walla County ranks first in COVID-19 testing rates at 160 tests per 100,000 people, 52% more than the state average.
A report by the state Department of Health found from February to June that 97% of COVID-19 cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people, as were 96% of related hospitalizations and 94% of deaths.
Breath-through cases occurring in fully vaccinated people is at 4,200 in the state and 45 confirmed cases in Walla Walla County, although his department believes that number could be as high as 60, Kaminsky told county commissioners.
That is still a very small percentage compared to the number of vaccinated people here, he added.
On Monday, the state reported 61,549 vaccine doses have been given in Walla Walla County.
In Umatilla County, the Pendleton Round-Up is still an enormous question mark in the opinion of Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara.
With 471 new cases of COVID-19 last week — the majority of those in people in their 20s and 30s — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office has asked what county officials are doing to slow the spread of the disease. The query underlines his message from last week, Fiumara said.
“That the state is not going to sit back and do nothing.”
Umatilla County Fair starts on Aug. 11, meaning it is too late for unvaccinated people to become fully so for that event, and all he can do now is to echo mask recommendations, he said, noting Umatilla County employees are again required to mask up in public areas.
But if COVID-19 rates continue to dramatically spike after the fair and state officials shut down the huge Round-Up rodeo event in response, it will have a “horrible” economic consequence, Fiumara said.
Vaccination data from federal, state and local information is all slightly different but hovers at about a 50% rate of vaccinations in Umatilla County residents who can get the shot.
If people begin getting vaccinated for the Sept. 13 opening of Round-Up right now, they won’t be fully immunized, but “on their way,” he added.
Oregon Health Authority staff, in a presentation to county health leaders last week, showed that with mask mandates, 79% of vaccinated people in the United Kingdom had no symptoms in breakthrough cases of the delta variant and 96% were protected against severe disease.
In those who didn’t wear masks, only 64% of vaccinated people had no symptoms in break-through cases, Fiumara said.
In the good news column, there was an uptick in vaccinations last week in Umatilla County and around the country, the health director said.
“I’m hoping we can see that for two weeks in a row.”