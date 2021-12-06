Joseph Fiumara again emphasized what he’s been saying for almost two years: masks are an inconvenience no one enjoys.
Those rectangles of cloth or paper, however, are readily available and affordable — sometimes free — to everyone.
That’s important for communities fighting to keep COVID-19 rates as low as possible, the director of Umatilla County Public Health has said numerous times.
Fiumara said he is not worried that Oregon officials are looking at making permanent a decision around indoor masking.
"They don’t mean 'permanent into perpetuity,'" he noted, but a rule that stays in place while needed, rather than coming up against the deadline of a temporary rule.
That’s where masking in indoor settings in Oregon is at the moment, Fiumara said Monday, Dec. 6, both in response to Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran’s query into the matter during a staff meeting and afterward.
The first mask mandate for the COVID-19 virus in Oregon came via an executive order from Gov. Kate Brown. When case rates and hospitalizations around the state and the nation surged upward again, another masking mandate in August came through the state’s temporary rule process, allowing officials to get it in place without all the mechanics needed when normally building a new rule.
The outdoor masking mandate was discontinued later that month. The current indoor mask rule is set to expire Feb. 8, raising the question of what comes on Feb. 9, Fiumara said.
A temporary Oregon Administrative Rule, or OAR, is in place for six months. After that, lawmakers face making a rule permanent or revoking it, Fiumara said.
A permanent rule will allow the state to make masking mandatory until the time comes that COVID-19 is more fully under control without going back to the drawing board twice a year.
Oregon takes a lot of temporary rules and makes those permanent, the health director pointed out.
“Just in the last couple of weeks, there is a notice for rule-making for mediation of lead-based paint, and for school-based dental sealant programs. And making permanent the temporary rule around reporting COVID genome sequencing results. We have to track the variants,” Fiumara explained.
The word “permanent” wasn’t an issue with OARs until the epidemic became political, he added.
“There is a lot being made out of it and I don’t think it needs to be.”
Oregon is not ready to revoke the masking mandate anytime soon, not with new mutations cropping up, the unpredictability of COVID-19 case and death rates, plus the number of hospitalizations. Thus the rule advisory committee met for the first time last week to begin gathering information from experts from various fields to create permanent change.
Again, Fiumara said, the proposed OAR isn’t a way to impose unnecessary control but its revised language will allow Oregon Health Authority to remove the rule quickly when it is time to do so.
Any other restriction put into place to reduce spread of this virus — lockdowns, social distancing and closures — all have an impact on the overall economy, the health director said.
“Wearing masks does not.”
