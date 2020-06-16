As numbers of coronavirus cases surge in Oregon, Umatilla health official says those sick need to stay home from work

Joseph Fiumara concedes the surge of COVID-19 numbers in Umatilla County — and across the state — over this last weekend is somewhat disheartening.
Fiumara heads the county’s public health department, which on Monday reported 23 residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, making 47 people who have an active case of the coronavirus. Three people are currently hospitalized.
The health director said he believes the upswing in virus numbers is a hangover from Umatilla County’s initial opening into Phase 1, noting Monday’s results are too early to be part of Phase 2, which kicked in here on June 6.
His staff is especially grateful to not be seeing a jump in virus numbers such as those experienced by Union County to the east, Fiumara said.
Oregon health officials said Monday there were 184 new cases of people with the coronavirus, the highest daily count in the state since the start of the pandemic.
The Associated Press reported part of the increase is due to an outbreak in Union County, where 99 people had confirmed positive test results.
A number of those people are associated with the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in the La Grande area, according to Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for infectious diseases and immunizations at Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division.
Authorities did not give details of how many cases were directly linked to the church.
Because of the association, Union County’s public health department collaborated with the church to host a testing clinic, the AP said.
Cieslak said 365 people in Union County were tested over the weekend; the remaining test results are expected today.
Before Monday, there were fewer than 25 confirmed cases in the county of about 27,000 people.
Monday’s reported cases across the state bring the new total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon to 5,820. In addition, four more people have died from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 180. The second highest daily case count in the state was 178 cases on Thursday, according to Oregon Health Authority’s data.
In Umatilla County, 183 cases have been reported since the pandemic began. Of those, 172 people have been confirmed with the disease and 11 are expected to be found positive due to symptoms and proximity to someone with the virus.
Umatilla is one of several counties seeing a surge of the virus in Oregon, and last week Gov. Kate Brown responded to the significant increase in COVID-19 infections around the state by pausing all county applications to move to the next phase of reopening the state.
Despite getting a green light to move to Oregon’s Phase 2 10 days ago, the county continues to have just two out of the six health indicators Oregon authorities are monitoring in making public health recommendations.
Umatilla County Public Health is following up on each positive test within seven days, and emergency department visits for the illness are at 0.6%, below the 1.5% threshold set by the state. However, the county is trending upward in the number of cases of the disease and is seeing more hospitalizations, according to state data.
Fiumara said one of the main factors locally is people going to work when they shouldn’t and failing to report symptoms of COVID-19 quickly enough.
“We are seeing a lot of people go to work with symptoms. It’s not just one worksite and it’s not just one employer,” he said.
“People say they lost sense of taste, they lost their sense of smell, and they still went to work a couple of days before they got tested.”
Fiumara said he understands people are feeling an economic impact of not working, and that’s underlined by social pressure.
“There is kind of a culture in our area that you don’t just miss work over the sniffles. But it has a big impact. If people stay home right away when they have symptoms, it will greatly reduce the number of contacts generated in that workplace,” he said. “And then we don’t have so many people impacted just because they went to work.”
Now, more than ever, it’s vital for employers to make certain their employees are not coming to work sick and are not being pressured to work through symptoms of mild illness, Fiumara said, adding that businesses should develop flexible leave policies for employees who become ill, as well as establish a process for sending home employees when they are unwell.
All of Umatilla County’s newly diagnosed people with COVID-19 are isolating and recovering at home. Health workers are in contact with them and conducting intensive investigations to learn who might have come in contact with them while they were infectious, county officials said.