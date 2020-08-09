As COVID-19 case counts rise locally, a report suggests early signs of slowing in Eastern Washington

A 47-year-old man in Umatilla County died at home on July 14, becoming the state’s 28th death connected to COVID-19, Oregon health officials said Saturday.
The death certificate listed COVID-19 as cause or contributor to his death, along with underlying conditions, officials said.
State data also shows Umatilla County had 27 people newly diagnosed with the illness by midnight Friday, bringing Oregon’s total to 21,010 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 355 people have died from the disease, including the 28 residents of Umatilla County, officials said.
Walla Walla County saw a rise of 30 new cases of COVID-19 by late Friday, according to the county’s public health department update posted after 5 p.m.
Washington state officials reported 62,523 residents with positive test results as of Friday, 936 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.
In a weekly COVID-19 situation report released Friday, Washington health experts said data through July 22 show “very early signs” of a possible slowing in the growth of new cases overall for the first time in Eastern Washington.
Maintaining or intensifying current levels of reduced activity, social distancing and mask use will be critical to keeping the reproductive number of the virus below one, officials said.
But the numbers also show increasing cases in the 40-69 and 70-plus age groups, researchers noted, pointing out the risk of hospitalization and death is markedly higher for older people.
While the slight slowdown in the growth of new cases is an improvement over recent reports, it is too early to know whether this represents a real turnaround, the report authors said.
Included in Walla Walla County’s newest number of 155 people with active cases of the coronavirus, are 69 people connected to Washington State Penitentiary, up by 19 since Thursday.
Since March, 525 county residents — 367 of those Walla Walla residents — have been diagnosed with the illness, including three people who died from it, county health data shows.
Seven people are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19, one less than was reported earlier on Friday.
Men have had more cases of the virus in Walla Walla County: 286 men have tested positive versus 241 women. The 20-39 years age group is most affected, with a count of 210, compared to 170 people in the 40-59 years age range; 67 people under the age of 20 have been found to have the virus here.
Earlier Friday, Umatilla County officials said 31 residents were newly confirmed to have the disease.
Umatilla County remains on the state’s watch list of nine counties, officials said.
Oregon’s health officer, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, said the predicted resurgence in cases following the state’s staggered reopening has stabilized, but there are signs virus numbers could spike again.
At the same time, data through July 30 shows transmission increased in Oregon in May by 10 percentage points after both the second and third week. Those increases were followed by transmission decreases of 5 percentage points around June 27 and July 8, Sidelinger said.
The virus transmission rate now appears to have returned to an early May rate, he added, noting recent diagnosis data does not alone suggest a change in transmission rate.
Sidelinger presented three possible future scenarios, based on transmission levels starting July 31:
- Transmission continues as-is over the next month, meaning an estimated number of new daily infections — about 1,000 — remains steady over the next four weeks, and the number of daily new severe cases increases slightly, from 17 to 19. The model projects 117,200 cumulative infections by Aug. 27.
- Transmission decreases by an assumed 10 percentage points and stays there, the estimated number of new infections decreases over time. This theory projects approximately 14,700 fewer infections at 102,500, 700 fewer new infections per day and 10 fewer new severe cases per day by Aug. 27.
- Transmission increases by 10 percentage points and continues at that level over the next month. The estimated number of new infections per day increases and compared to the continued as-is scenario, predicts about 19,200 more cumulative infections at 136,400, 1,300 more new infections per day and 13 new severe cases each through Aug. 27.
Sidelinger said even with testing, treatment and contract tracing by health departments, transmission levels are still dependent on people following guidance around physical distancing, use of masks, hygiene, self-quarantining of contacts and self-isolation.