Army major from Touchet teaching at West Point

Touchet High School alumnus U.S. Army Maj. Andrew Plucker is currently an operations research and systems analysis officer serving as an assistant professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.
He returned to his alma mater four years ago and has taught courses in mathematical modeling, calculus, probability and statistics and applied statistics. COVID-19 has meant cadets are taking classes remotely this term, he said. They did not return to campus following spring break.
The 2008 graduate of West Point with a bachelor’s in mathematical sciences in 2016 earned a master’s degree in operations research engineering from the University of Southern California.
He said via email that he served on two separate deployments to Afghanistan, one in 2009-2010 and the other in 2012. During the earlier deployment, he wrote letters back home that were published in a weekly Letters from Afghanistan column in the Union-Bulletin.
Andrew followed in the military footsteps of two other family members, he said. His uncle, Ron Plucker, spent 30 years in the U.S. Navy; and during World War II, great-uncle Warren Plucker was a B-17 tail-gunner in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
He is the grandson of Bob Plucker, who lives in Walla Walla and has a farm in Touchet, and the late Marian Plucker. Andrew and brother Chris Plucker are the sons of Nick and Sharron Plucker of Walla Walla. Chris is a former Walla Walla City councilman and currently vice principal at Davis Elementary in College Place.
Andrew and wife Megan Plucker live with their three daughters on the West Point campus — actually a military installation.
“It really is a beautiful area — we will definitely miss it here. It has been an incredible experience to get to live here and to develop the cadets into future leaders,” he said.
The Pluckers are due to relocate this summer, but the coronavirus has impacted military moves across the country, so when the change will occur remains uncertain, he said.
Their next assignment is supposed to be to Fort Hood, Texas, where Andrew will work with Operational Test Command, which is responsible for the conduct of field testing to inform acquisition decisions, he said.
Artists guild show goes virtual
The Blue Mountain Artists Guild can look back to 2008 when local artist Vivian Eslick McCauley started it.
Since its beginning, its members have decorated public spaces in Dayton with their work.
The Times in Waitsburg reported that artists decide what monthly themes to paint for the next 12 months, usually in November.
The theme for March is “Cowboys.”
Before everything was shut down by the coronavirus and social distancing, the current month’s theme has been hung in the Delany Building on Third Street in the Dayton Public Library.
BMAG President Sylvia Beuhler said that happens during the group’s monthly meeting — the last Tuesday of the month. They take down the previous month’s themed installation and hang it at Dayton General Hospital. The round robin continues when the works there are then moved to the Liberty Theater on Main Street.
Sylvia said Guild vice president Lorna Barth has taken their show to the internet, placing their artwork on their Facebook page and on YouTube.
Lorna posted that the April challenge was originally called “Around Town Draw.” However, that is now informed by the present-day pandemic dilemma. She did make it to a location and included a time-lapse video as she paints the Dodge Quarantine Cabin.
“Painted onsite today (April 14) at 10 a.m. from the window of a wonky motorhome to satisfy all social distancing guidelines,’ she posted.
“I was quarantined in my rig to paint this 1890 quarantine cabin built by the Dodge Family.”
See the progress of her painting at
ubne.ws/2Kf7RY8.
“Just because we can’t meet physically, during this time of imposed social distancing, we can still show our work,” she told The Times.
Lorna put the March collection on Facebook and a gallery video is on YouTube with the Cowboys theme.
Proceeds from artwork sales help artists buy art supplies. Find out more details from Sylvia at beuhlers@yahoo.com or 509-629-2052 or Lorna Barth at lorna71@gmail.com or 425- 463-5293.