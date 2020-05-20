United Way of the Blue Mountains is busier now than ever, according to Executive Director Christy Lieuallen.
Three back-to-back disasters — February’s floods, the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis — have hurt many nonprofits. For United Way, challenges are exacerbated by recent expansions in territory and services.
With three full-time staff members, the operation has increased coordination with other organizations in recent years. United Way now includes the Educational Alliance, created to improve educational attainment while addressing issues of access, equity and quality throughout the region that includes Columbia and Walla Walla counties and the Milton-Freewater area.
The organization also continues to focus on flood recovery, Lieuallen said.
Under the coordination of Liz Jessee, Walla Walla County’s Emergency Management director, a group of people originally organized to lay the groundwork for recovery has grown into the Blue Mountain Long Term Recovery Group — a coalition of nonprofits, faith-based organizations and private sector representatives that provide coordinated management of long-term recovery services. It serves residents in Columbia and Walla Walla counties and residents of Umatilla and Morrow counties in Oregon, including the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Lieuallen said.
“There are several phases of disaster recovery,” she said. “The disaster — say it takes four days, for the relief, multiply it by 10. That’s getting people out and into hotels if necessary, getting water and clothing. The instant survival needs. Long-term recovery, take that time, 40 days, multiply it by 10. It may take one to two years for long-term recovery.”
Right after the February flood, the Covid-19 disaster hit. “This has compounded both the severity of survivors’ needs and the difficulty of addressing them,” Lieuallen said.
While those in Oregon hurt by the flood are receiving help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, those in Washington are not. The disaster on the Washington side did not meet FEMA guidelines for assistance.
“That’s why the long-term recovery group is so important,” Lieuallen said. “We will help make sure those unmet needs are addressed by reviewing cases and prioritizing assistance.”
“Change is always challenging, but we have been intentional in separating the areas and focusing on what is important in each region,” she said. “We want to make sure everyone understands that we are local and serving the needs of each community differently. Dollars raised in one community stay in that community.”
In addition to those who need help recovering from the floods, more people now need help due to the coronavirus and unemployment.
“Many on the front lines of COVID-19 are receiving support, but I am also concerned for those groups who fill needs that aren’t highlighted by the pandemic: after-school programs, mentorship programs, arts-based nonprofits and agencies serving special populations,” Lieuallen said.
All the organizations fill a role in the community but suffer more immediately when donations slow or cease.
At a time of rising need, nonprofits have been socked by cancellations of their fundraising events. United Way of the Blue Mountains had to cancel two events that combined would have generated about $40,000.
“These dollars are critical to supporting families in our community, whose needs are increasing with each passing day,” she said. “A healthy nonprofit has a three- to six-month financial reserve. If COVID-19 and its aftereffects continue much longer, many nonprofits may be forced to close their doors.” Multiple disasters that have increased need combined with a reduction in donations present an enormous challenge.
“Individuals and families who may not have needed support in the past are now forced to seek assistance. The combination of increased needs and decreased funding will be the challenge of a lifetime for local nonprofits.”