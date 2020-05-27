The owners of thrift store Yeehaw Aloha found a benefit to being located in the former Tomlinson’s Dairy ice cream shop — the drive-through window.
What was once a 1950s-’60s model for fast ice cream treats now is helping the nonprofit store at 1439 Isaacs Ave. survive.
Founders Laurel and Gabriel DeLong got creative and put the feature to use, accepting donations and curbside sales through the window.
It is an adjustment to the new reality after the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic challenged virtually every operation.
Nonprofits see an increased need for their services while simultaneously their fundraising either stopped or has been seriously dampened.
Fundraising events have been canceled and thrift stores shuttered.
Yeehaw Aloha, which focuses on helping area youth, closed its two stores March 14 before a modified return to action earlier this month.
“We just started, the first Saturday in May, with a donation drop-off, only 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and curbside sales,” Laurel DeLong said.
Items are required to be from smoke-free and COVID-19-free resources.
The time is ripe for donations.
“There have been quite a few (people) doing spring cleaning,” she said. “It’s been building. This last Saturday we had more than the last two combined.”
For curbside sales, a sliding window on the patio is the spot to place an order. Consumers can also text or call in their shopping lists.
For an organization, business or household it’s difficult to survive when you’ve got expenses and no income, DeLong said.
“We got to the point, where we were low. Even after two grants, it was getting kind of hard to pay our overhead costs. So we put some signs up,” she said.
“Really we had a soft curbside opening. It’s encouraging. We’re building up to more than one day a week. We don’t have an online ordering site. Showing pictures to fulfill their request would be just too time consuming.”
With closure restrictions lifting in some spots and anticipated soon in others, the excitement builds.
In Columbia County, which received approval for stores meeting state health and safety guidelines to operate, the Dayton St. Vincent de Paul is extremely busy, Manager Bob Tatraf said.
The store is open and taking donations. Customers are thanking the staff for opening the store. The mood is very upbeat, he said.
At SonBridge Community Center in College Place, the excitement also is high about reopening when authorization is given from the state and county to do so, according to Executive Director Norman Thiel.
“(We are) very interested in accepting donations but unable to until the store reopens,” he said.
Meanwhile, the operation has adapted to the physical store closure by offering a new, at-home way to shop at the online thrift store at ubne.ws/2ZH8fHN.
Up-to-date information is also available on Facebook and Instagram.
The new normal, with social distancing and intensified cleaning requirements, brings concerns about going out, how to run a business and how to patronize a store.
DeLong has seen it and is making adjustments at Yeehaw Aloha.
“Our Isaacs location is set up well for that,” she said. “We’re seeing quite a range of people’s comfort levels. It’s been closed for two months, I think it’s safer than other stores.”
As guidelines for safe operations are issued, operators respond accordingly.
“If the temperature is over 60 degrees that helps to kill it. Our stuff in storage, we’re not going to use much AC this summer. We’re following CDC guidelines making sure our employees are doing everything they can.”
Six employees help with the store as half the staff accepts donations and the other half runs inside to retrieve items for orders.
Funds raised through the shop help provide opportunities for local youth through games, activities, ministry and trips.
“We invest in kids, they are God’s creations,” DeLong said.
Much of their mentoring and outdoor adventures are on hold right now but they are looking towards a resumption of them as conditions improve.