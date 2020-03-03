Willow Public School was closed today and will be again tomorrow, Superintendent Brenda McDonald said this morning.
The Walla Walla charter school has a person — McDonald did not specify if it was a student or staff member — who came in close contact with another person who also came in close contact with a presumptive-positive case of COVID-19.
The virus also was identified in Umatilla County on Monday in a person who attended a community youth league girls’ basketball tournament at Weston Middle School on Saturday.
That person was hospitalized in Walla Walla, officials said.
McDonald said closing Willow is a precautionary step, and school staff is using the two days to sanitize the building.
Willow rents space from St. Patrick Catholic Church, and the two entities share the church’s fellowship hall space. Local and regional church officials could not be reached for comment this morning.
Willow staff is using protocols suggested by the school nurse and by the Walla Walla Department of Community Health, McDonald said.
“We are also working with our janitorial staff to make sure we add additional sanitizing each day and weekend once students are back.”
Meghan DeBolt, director of Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, said this morning she is unaware of the exposure McDonald is referring to and that most exposures are in Umatilla County as of now.
“They could also just be taking precautions,” DeBolt said of the charter school’s administration.
“But closure and deep cleaning is not necessary and we would not recommend it even if there were an exposure there.”
McDonald said the school is also taking more direct actions with students, such as escorting kids to hand-washing before and after lunch and reducing large group meetings.
Walla Walla Catholic Schools officials are in the middle of making decisions for the rest of this week, spokeswoman Melissa Thiessen said.
At DeSales Catholic High School, a spring sports meeting planned for Monday night was canceled, but the question remains what to do about the arena-style parent-teacher conferences for middle and high school students planned for later this week, she said.
As well, administrators must decide if DeSales seniors will participate in the Catholic Youth Conference 2020 scheduled for this weekend at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Thiessen said.
More than a dozen schools across the state shut their doors or canceled plans Monday as they received intelligence or suspicions that students might be at risk for the new strain of coronavirus. The virus was first reported in China last December and has since spread globally.
Sixteen K-12 schools and one college in Washington closed Monday, according to a running list from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Neither OSPI or Washington state Department of Health is recommending or asking any school to close, said DOH spokesman Jamie Nixon, adding that state health officials do have the power to mandate any closures they deem warranted.
However, school superintendents and local public health departments have the decision-making latitude for their own communities, he said.
“Even a low risk is too much,” said Michelle Reid, superintendent of the Northshore School District, home to Bothell High, the first Seattle-area school to close last week in response to a possible case of the virus.
As Seattle-area school officials wait on test results to see whether their schools had been exposed, and many say they’re taking extra precautions, including more cleaning than usual.
Schools in the Walla Walla Valley are following similar protocols, including adding information to websites and sending communication directly to families.
Hand sanitizing stations are dotting the education landscape, students are getting hygiene instructions and recommended cleaning supplies are being kept in stock, administrators told the Union-Bulletin.
Clear communication in and outside of school buildings and close contact with public health and state education authorities are the most important tools, said Athena-Weston Superintendent Laure Quaresma.
Her district, like some others in the area, uses a specialized cleaning system involving electrostatic sprayers.
Walla Walla Public Schools instituted a system in 2018 that replaces harsh or toxic disinfectants with electrolyzed solutions that denatures and destroys most germs in under 60 seconds.
The kill list includes noroviruses, Listeria, E. coli, Staphylococcus bacteria, Salmonella and more.
Custodians are able to not only spot clean on drinking fountains and doors, but mist entire classrooms with the solution, WWPS officials said then.