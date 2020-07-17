By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Oregon Health Authority officials reported a record-high 437 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Thursday, according to The Oregonian, marking a third consecutive week that state officials reported a record-breaking daily total.
One of those deaths was a Umatilla County resident, the ninth COVID-19 death in this county.
Health officials said the 72-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus July 8 and died Tuesday at a Hermiston nursing home.
31 people were newly diagnosed with the illness Thursday — the county typically updates its counts daily at about 1 p.m. The new tests bring the number of active cases to 321. Seventy-two more people are anticipated to test positive, due to their symptoms and exposure, officials said.
Since February, 1,142 county residents have been identified with the virus; 10 people are currently hospitalized.
Public health staff is asking residents to call 211 with questions regarding COVID-19.
Umatilla County remains in Oregon’s Phase 1 reopening stage and is on the state’s “watch list” of eight counties with climbing cases of coronavirus.
State health experts are doing extra monitoring of the COVID-19 situation in such counties due to what Gov. Kate Brown called an “alarmingly high per capita rates of case increases and community spread,” where the infections are not attributable to specific locations or events.
Oregon reported 13,509 people with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, up 1,071 people since Sunday, and 249 deaths.
According to Oregon Health Authority, the recent COVID-19 resurgence in the state accelerated July 6 through last Sunday; 2,043 new cases of the infection were recorded, a 7% increase from the week before.
“In addition, 22 Oregonians were reported to have died, twice the number that died the preceding week,” state health officials said in their weekly report.
While Milton-Freewater still has had 18 residents with the illness, virus activity is increasing in areas of the county that stayed low for a long time, including the Meacham area, according to Umatilla County’s epidemiological map.
Pendleton has had 145 residents test positive, officials said.
Washington state health officials said Thursday there have been 44,313 residents diagnosed with COVID-19.
At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee said he is hearing from local health officials the disease is now being spread most through social gatherings. As a result, the weekly average of people infected has continued to rise.
The past seven-day average is 629 new cases, the highest number throughout the pandemic so far, he said.
The state is not in safe territory, Inslee said, noting the infection rate per 100,000 people is going up at a significant rate, especially in younger people.
”We are seeing an explosion of this pandemic in younger generations,” he said.
People are not exercising the necessary caution to arrest the pandemic, including not recognizing “innocent social get togethers,” such as backyard barbecues, picnics, restaurant dining and birthday parties as dangerous, Inslee said.
Walla Walla County officials reported 89 people with active cases of the disease Thursday, a jump of 10 in one day and a total now of 262 residents with COVID-19 since March.
City of residents for those afflicted were as follows:
Walla Walla — 157
Burbank area — 44
College Place — 36
Prescott — 18
Dixie — two
Touchet-Lowden area — five.
Waitsburg continues to have no cases so far.