The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 39 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
Due to increased volumes in COVID-19 lab testing results across the state, there is a delay in data reporting from the Washington state Department of Health. Categories will be updated as results are returned to local health departments.
The Department of Corrections reported one inmate death on Saturday but Walla Walla County is awaiting more information about that case before adding it to the local death toll of 18, officials said.
There were 120 COVID-19 cases from Thursday to Sunday, and the county’s case total is 2,045 since mid-March.
Eleven people were reported hospitalized on Monday, part of the 503 active cases count. That number includes 85 men living at Washington State Penitentiary.
As of Monday, 1,524 people are considered recovered.
In Walla Walla County, the rate of people testing positive for the virus is 15%. The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 143 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 4,156, including 48 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is on Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan, online at ubne.ws/3769wtQ
Columbia County Public Health reported 16 active COVID-19 cases Monday. Overall, 23 people have tested positive and recovered. Two two deaths have been reported.
Washington state Department of Health reported 6,277 new COVID-19 cases from Sunday and Monday. From Saturday to Monday, there were 36 more related deaths.
This brings the state total from the disease to 147,537 cases and 2,655 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,174 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 66,333.
There were six new deaths, making the state’s death toll 826.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 456, which is 44 more than Friday.
There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, 18 more than Friday.
