Public health officials in Umatilla County announced the death of another person following a COVID-19 diagnosis, making for 45 total deaths linked to the disease as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release from Umatilla County Public Health, the latest person to die was a 62-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 4 and died last Wednesday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. The man had other health issues, according to the release.
The county also added 15 more positive tests to its running tally of confirmed cases, bringing the total to 3,216 since testing began this year.
Seven county residents remain hospitalized from the disease.
Meanwhile, in Walla Walla County, an uptick of 12 new confirmed positive cases was slightly lower than the large tallies seen over the weekend.
According to the county's Department of Community Health, while active cases of the virus went up from 177 to 188, hospitalized patients with the disease actually went down from eight to six, from Monday to Tuesday.
Since tracking began, there have been 1,162 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Health officials are also reporting there are no more active cases at the Washington State Penitentiary. The total number of positive tests from that outbreak remains at 156.
The county has had a total of 23,884 tests return negative.