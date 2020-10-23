Another Umatilla County resident has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and as local numbers of the disease continued to climb Thursday.
Health officials reported the latest death involved a 53-year-old man, who was first diagnosed Sept. 7 and died Monday at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin, Oregon.
Umatilla County Health reported 16 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, making for a total of 3,154 confirmed positive cases since tracking began this year. Six people are currently hospitalized and 44 county residents have died, according to Umatilla County Health.
Meanwhile, Walla Walla County has seen a spike, including from an outbreak at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
On Thursday, the county's Department of Community Health reported 18 new confirmed positive cases.
The increase brings the current total of people with COVID-19 to 104 people, up from 88 the Wednesday. Seven of those people are hospitalized. Four of the cases are among the incarcerated population at the Washington State Penitentiary.
Walla Walla County has had 1,062 confirmed positive cases since testing began this year and 22,538 negative test results.