Another person has died in Umatilla County after contracting COVID-19, health officials announced Friday.
Demographic information on the person was not available Friday evening because Umatilla County Public Health had not issued a news release.
The death was noted on the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard on Friday morning, making for 72 people who have died in connection with the disease since testing began last year.
In addition, 51 more positive tests of the virus were tallied on the dashboard for Umatilla County meaning the county's total cases since testing is 6,941.
The state of Oregon issued its weekly COVID-19 report Thursday night.
According to the report, this was the most deadly week yet for COVID-19 in Oregon.
Overall, however, positive tests dropped by 4% from the week prior, according to the report from the Oregon Health Authority.
The state has had 136,839 cases since testing began and 1,865 deaths.
In Walla Walla County, only 10 new positive tests were reported Friday by the county's Department of Community Health.
According to Community Health's COVID-19 website, no new deaths were noted. The county's data does not match state data right now as the county lists 41 people having died from COVID-19 while the state Department of Health has that total at 48.
The state of Washington has tallied 298,249 cases of the virus, according to the health department's COVID-19 dashboard, updated late Thursday night. A total of 4,114 people with the virus have died, leading to a death rate of 1.4%.
Vaccine data was not updated since Wednesday night, when total vaccines were listed at 391,195. A total of 4,078 people in Walla Walla County have been inoculated, according to the dashboard.
Saturday will see a large vaccination effort from Community Health and its local partners.
Health officials said the clinic at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds will open at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. for residents who meet eligibility criteria for Washington state’s Phase 1a and Phase 1b Tier 1, including people 65 and older and those 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household.
Vaccine doses are limited and will be distributed by appointment only. Walk-in visits can’t be accommodated, officials said.
Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit the state’s vaccine website, ubne.ws/361OKff, complete a series of questions to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment.