Continued upheavals in the Walla Walla Valley today related to the coronavirus include another reported death, the closure of two rural libraries after a worker contracted COVID-19 and a second attempt in Umatilla County to reach Phase 2 of reopening.
According to the Washington state Department of Health, a sixth death related to COVID-19 has been reported for Walla Walla County, following a fifth death reported Friday.
County officials said this morning they are waiting to see the most recent death certificate to confirm the virus information. At least one other death recently reported by the state turned out not to be related to COVID-19, officials said.
Also Walla Walla County Rural Library District has closed its Plaza and Vista Hermosa branches for two weeks because of the coronavirus, Executive Director Rhonda Gould said Sunday.
One staff member who worked in both locations has tested positive for COVID-19, Gould said in an email, meaning both libraries will be sanitized.
The library at Plaza Way will reopen on Sept. 14, and Vista Hermosa on Sept. 15.
People who normally use Plaza can contact the new branch in College Place for curbside service and return materials. Vista Hermosa patrons can contact the Burbank branch, Gould said.
Washington state’s update of virus numbers at midnight on Sunday indicated Walla Walla County has had 757 residents diagnosed with the illness since March, a jump of eight cases since the Department of Community Health’s Friday report.
Across the state, 441 people were newly diagnosed with the virus Sunday, bringing the overall total to 74,320 people, including 6,740 hospitalizations and at least 1,905 deaths — that number is not updated by health officials over the weekend.
Umatilla County
Umatilla County commissioners said they plan to file another appeal with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown today to get the county reinstated in Phase 2.
On Sunday, Oregon health officials reported 269 new and presumptive cases of the coronavirus and four more related deaths, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 26,554 people who have tested positive for the disease.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara this morning told county commissioners 59 more people were identified as having COVID-19 over the weekend, but 30 of those cases are at Two Rivers or Eastern Oregon correctional institutes and not part of greater community spread of the illness.
As well, most of the county’s outbreaks are happening at businesses deemed essential and not coming from large social gatherings, Fiumara added.
That’s part of the information he and other county officials will present to the governor’s staff today in a bid to get back to Phase 2 of the state’s four reopening stages.
The metrics state health officials are using to measure a county’s progress remain unknown, Fiumara pointed out.
“They don’t have a clue, from what I gather,” he said of Oregon Health Authority.
Commissioner George Murdock agreed — the state’s position is “ridiculous,” he said.
“It’s a bit challenging to try to get somewhere if they won’t tell us the destination.”