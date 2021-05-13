Walla Walla County reports two more deaths in Thursday's COVID-19 update

Walla Walla County health officials said Wednesday, May 12, that a resident has died from COVID-19.

The Department of Community Health confirmed the victim of the coronavirus was a woman in her 60s who had tested positive for the disease.

No additional details were provided.

The recent death brings the county’s virus fatality rate to 65 people since the COVID-19 pandemic reached this part of Washington state in late February, 2020.

On Wednesday, there were 5,087 total cases of the illness, 75 of those currently active, including one man who lives at Washington State Penitentiary.

Three people are hospitalized.

