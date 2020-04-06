Walla Walla County reported a new case of COVID-19 this evening, bringing the county total to 13 infected and two recovered, according to the county Department of Community Health.
This new case joins three others already reported in the Burbank/Wallula area.
Also today, Umatilla County had three new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total to eight.
In Walla Walla County had its largest jump in COVID-19 infections Sunday as three more cases were reported.
Local cases of the virus climbed by one-third, from nine positive tests Saturday to 12 on Sunday, according to numbers posted on the health department’s website.
Of the 13 cases now, five are in College Place, four in Walla Walla and four in Burbank/Wallula.
The Department of Community Health has reported 628 tests have been returned with negative results.
Further details were not available this evening.