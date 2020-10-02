Another COVID-19-related death in Umatilla County reported Friday puts the total number of county deaths connected to the coronavirus at 42.
Health officials said a 79-year-old man tested positive for the disease on Wednesday and died that same day at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
The victim had underlying conditions, according to the county’s public health staff.
As well, there were 26 more residents diagnosed with the disease Friday, for an overall count of 2,925 confirmed cases of the illness. Three people are in the hospital.
Walla Walla County, meanwhile, continued its week of very small numbers of confirmed cases.
Data released by 3:30 p.m. Friday from the county's Department of Community Health showed 930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began — an increase of two from Thursday.
Active cases listed also went down with 62 listed as "active," a drop from 67 the day before, and there is no longer anybody hospitalized by the virus in the county.
State numbers
Across Oregon, three more people died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll to 563, health officials said.
There were 311 newly confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, adding up to a total of 34,163 since the pandemic started.
In Washington, 88,810 positive cases have been confirmed since tracking began, according to the state Department of Health. That's an increase of 694 from Thursday's report.
The state's death count from the virus is at 2,143, up from 2,132 the day prior.