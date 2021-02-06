Another 77 positive COVID-19 tests were catalogued Friday and Saturday between Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.
In Walla Walla County, 17 cases were noted Friday by the county’s Department of Community Health on its COVID-19 information website, covidww.com. There have been 4,522 cases in the county since testing began last year.
The site listed no additional deaths Friday, keeping the total at 44. There are 204 active cases of the virus in the county, with six people hospitalized as a result. Fifteen of the current cases represent men housed at the Washington State Penitentiary.
Saturday marked another COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds pavilion building.
A vaccine clinic for another 1,000 doses will happen Thursday at the fairgrounds.
Walla Walla County officials announced in a news release that appointment availability for the Thursday clinic will go live at 10 a.m. Monday using the state’s online “phase finder” at findyourphasewa.org. Those seeking an appointment can go to phase finder at that time to sign up; it is expected to fill up quickly again.
Second-dose clinics for those who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are happening Monday and Feb. 13 at the fairgrounds. The Monday clinic will be for those who received their first dose at University Church in College Place on Jan. 18. The Feb. 13 clinic will be for those who received their first dose at the fairgrounds Jan. 23.
“Residents who do not have access to email, the internet or a computer should have received a phone call this week from someone to assist in scheduling their appointment,” the release noted.
Umatilla County reported 30 new cases Friday on the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard and another 30 on Saturday by the Oregon Health Authority. The county has had 7,337 cases since testing began last year.
There were no deaths reported either Friday or Saturday, leaving the county’s total at 76.
As of Saturday, Washington state has had 320,346 total cases of COVID-19 since January 2020 with 4,449 deaths. A total of 833,935 Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
In Oregon, 846 new cases were announced statewide Friday by the OHA, with five more people dying in connection to the virus, along with 624 cases announced Saturday and 17 people dying.
Those additions bring the state’s case count since last year to 146,741 and 2,019 deaths connected to the pandemic.