Initial coronavirus test results for 400 employees at Tyson Fresh Meats have returned, showing 75 more employees testing positive.
Results remaining for tests of the approximately 1,400 employees at the plant are expected to return through the week and weekend, according to a news release from Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Of the 75 new workers testing positive, four reside in Walla Walla County and 71 are in the Benton-Franklin Health District, composed of Benton and Franklin counties.
This brings Walla Walla County's total cases linked to the Wallula beef processing facility to 13.
The Benton-Franklin Health District website did not include updated numbers from today's results.
In the release, Community Health officials reiterated contact tracing will be conducted for any COVID-19-infected Tyson employees.
Those who have tested negative are eligible to return to work, according to the release, while positive-tested employees can only return to work after being symptom-free for seven days.
When the plant is fully operational, Community Health will require the company to screen employees for symptoms, check temperatures of employees, practice social distancing, install plexiglass dividers in common areas and communicate COVID-19 precautions with all employees clearly, including non-English speakers.
A spokesperson for Tyson earlier this week said the company was already adhering to those guidelines.