Umatilla County tallied another 57 positive tests of COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s update Saturday.

The 57 new positive cases means the county has had 5,697 cases of the novel coronavirus since tracking began in March 2020.

The Saturday morning update from OHA didn’t note any additional deaths locally.

The Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard, which tracks cases in Eastern Oregon, should be updated Monday with latest numbers. Its latest update was Thursday.

Oregon as a whole had 1,446 new cases of the disease and 13 more people died as a result, OHA reported. The state has 115,339 cases of the disease since testing began.

OHA also reported 5,717 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, putting the state’s total inoculations at 44,415.

Walla Walla County and Washington state did not update numbers Friday or Saturday.

As of Thursday, Walla Walla County had 426 people infected by the virus, with 14 of them in a hospital as a result, according the county Department of Community Health’s COVID-19 website.

The next updates are expected Monday.

There have been 3,586 total positive tests in the county since March, and 35 people have died after contracting the disease.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription

.

Jedidiah Maynes can be reached at jedidiahmaynes@wwub.com or 509-526-8318.

Jedidiah Maynes is the managing editor of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine. He also writes about business news in the Valley and covers a variety of others topics on occasion. He enjoys making music and puns.