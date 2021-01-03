Umatilla County tallied another 57 positive tests of COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s update Saturday.
The 57 new positive cases means the county has had 5,697 cases of the novel coronavirus since tracking began in March 2020.
The Saturday morning update from OHA didn’t note any additional deaths locally.
The Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard, which tracks cases in Eastern Oregon, should be updated Monday with latest numbers. Its latest update was Thursday.
Oregon as a whole had 1,446 new cases of the disease and 13 more people died as a result, OHA reported. The state has 115,339 cases of the disease since testing began.
OHA also reported 5,717 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, putting the state’s total inoculations at 44,415.
Walla Walla County and Washington state did not update numbers Friday or Saturday.
As of Thursday, Walla Walla County had 426 people infected by the virus, with 14 of them in a hospital as a result, according the county Department of Community Health’s COVID-19 website.
The next updates are expected Monday.
There have been 3,586 total positive tests in the county since March, and 35 people have died after contracting the disease.