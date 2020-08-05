Walla Walla County had an increase of 17 more people diagnosed with COVID-19, according to county health records.
There are 150 people with active cases of the disease, seven of those hospitalized and the remainder isolating in their homes. Three of the new cases are at Washington State Penitentiary, data shows.
Overall 487 Walla Walla County residents have been diagnosed with the illness in the course of the pandemic; 332 of those have Walla Walla addresses.
Washington state Department of Health reported 706 new cases, for a total of 60,084 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,624 deaths from COVID-19.