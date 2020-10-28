By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
With an approaching Halloween holiday that’s anything but traditional, Johnathan Sumerlin found spirit in a trick-or-treating group he created on social media.
“Believe it or not, it started out word-of-mouth,” he said of the local group he started on Facebook.
Disheartened by the disappointment he read online from local families about the cancellation of holiday happenings, he decided to start a group for people who wanted to offer their own addresses as places where kids can safely trick-or-treat.
Within the first 12 hours of the creation of Walla Walla Halloween Candy Stops last month, more than 600 people had joined the semi-private group. The privacy control was added to help ward off rampant interest from advertisers and people who don’t live in the Walla Walla Valley, Sumerlin said. Its membership now is over 1,300 people.
Sumerlin brought in fellow group administrators Precelia Roeder and Regina Naumann to help manage the group. The three all studied early childhood education together, a detail they hope will reflect their desire to hold children’s interests at heart even as many families opt out of Halloween festivities.
“A lot of people have shared ideas on best ways to distribute candy, how to sanitize things safely and how to make it an awesome Halloween while still being safe,” Sumerlin said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
It’s one example of the ways in which families, groups and organizations are celebrating through the pandemic.
While some of the communities biggest events are canceled, including the Downtown Trick or Treat, various trunk or treat events and the YMCA’s Halloween Spooktacular, interest in observing the holiday hasn’t necessarily waned.
The holiday continues to have revelers under its spell, according to national retail figures.
Halloween spending and participation will be down a little this year, consumers reported in a survey from the National Retail Federation. Spending is projected to decrease to $8.05 billion from $8.78 billion last year. But many of individuals and families that are participating plan to spend more, the federation reports.
“Consumers continue to place importance on celebrating our traditional holidays, even if by untraditional standards,” federation CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement.
Meanwhile, several events and activities remain available throughout the area to share in the fun.
Walla Walla
The Walla Walla Valley Disability Network is holding a drive-up trick or treat event Saturday, 3-5 p.m. at its Center for Children and Families building, 1150 W. Chestnut St.
Staff and volunteers will hand out candy to children who are in cars that drive through the event. Costumes are encouraged.
The Blue Mountain Community Church is turning its annual Harvest Carnival into a Harvest “CARnival” instead and will hold an outdoor “trunk-or-treat” event in the parking lot at 928 Sturm Ave., 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
Members of the public can park and decorate their vehicles. The church will provide candy that volunteers will hand out to children from a safe distance.
Those wishing to decorate their cars and volunteer can sign up at ubne.ws/34xNYpY.
The Kirkman House Museum will host a Haunted Museum event Friday, 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, noon-10 p.m. The event is family-friendly.
Reservations are preferred, and admission is $5 per person and $20 per family. Small groups will be allowed in at a time and social distancing rules will be in place.
Reservations can be made by calling 509-529-4373.
The Walla Walla Public Library and new local business Moonshadow Music have teamed up to host Halloween Music and Storytime.
At 10 a.m. Saturday families can connect via Zoom. The the link will be live on Facebook or also by emailing moonshadowmusic@gmail.com.
Children can pick up party bags Frdiday from the library so they can work on crafts during the Zoom party. Costumes are encouraged.
Brittany Brook, owner of Moonshadow Music, just moved to the area from New York City, where she worked professionally as an actor-musician and teacher of children’s music.
With the trunk-or-treat event canceled at Mr. Ed’s, coordinator Liz and Gary Pierce are turning their attention to a ”Hocus Pocus Village” at their home.
The self-guided event takes place Saturday, 4-8 p.m., at 727 Birch St., according to social media posts. Hosts will be safely distanced from the path with little scary surprises along the way and treats at the end. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distance.
Dayton
The Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s annual Trick or Treat Main Street event will go forward with a modified format.
The event will be a drive-thru affair will be Saturday, 3-5 p.m., in the parking lot behind Dingles Tru Value at East Commercial Street and First Street.
Chamber staff will hand out bags of candy to children in the parking lot.
Social distancing guidelines will apply. Businesses wishing to donate candy can drop it by the Chamber at 166 E. Main St.
Milton-Freewater
A Halloween Safety Trick or Treat Parade will proceed through Milton-Freewater.
The McLoughlin High School Key Club and the M-F Downtown Alliance are organizing the parade which will take place throughout the city. The route can be found at ubne.ws/2TBqiux.
Volunteers will drive through the city and hand out candy to children. Volunteers should have their own vehicle. Costumes and car decorating is encouraged, but not mandatory.
The parade will start at 5 p.m. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the street on the route that is closest to their homes. Participants are asked to practice social distancing.
To volunteer and make donations of candy, email the Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance at mfda.director@gmail.com.