Today will be a good one to keep your eyes on the skies.
Walla Walla will be included in a flyover organized by Fairchild Air Force Base in appreciation of essential medical workers.
Fairchild, one of the largest air-refueling tanker bases in the country, will send tankers out this afternoon over Spokane, Airway Heights, Moses Lake, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Coeur d'Alene.
The "America Strong" flyover is expected over Walla Walla around 1:10 p.m.
An announcement on Fairchild's social media account says residents should not travel to see the planes. Those along the flight path are encouraged to snap photos, post them, tag Fairchild under its accounts across various platforms and add hashtags #AmericaStrong, #AirForceSalutes, #FlyoverFriday, #FairchildSalutes and #WeARStrong.
“We are so thankful for the healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel on frontline of the COVID-19 threat,” Col. Derek Salmi, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, was quoted in Spokane broadcast media. “This flyover is one small thing that we can do to say thank you for all of your hard work and remind everyone that we, as a community, are all in this together.”