City offices will close Tuesday in a preventive step to stop the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.
City employees that do not need to be physically present in the city's operations will work remotely, if possible. Staff may be asked to fulfill other work duties, according to official documents.
The changes are among numerous steps taken today after Walla Walla City Council declared an emergency in the city and all parts of Walla Walla and Umatilla counties where
city facilities, property, and/or personnel may be located.
The decision allows City Manager Nabiel Shawa to contract or make agreements to alleviate immediate threats to damage of property bodily injury or loss of life caused by the spread of the new virus.
Another step was the activation of the city’s Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP). With the activation, the city shifts its focus to performing mission-essential functions. Only critical functions and duties that do not require close personal contact with the public will provided, an announcement said.
Employees will continue to be paid and have benefits regardless of their ability to work. Other changes:
- All non-essential travel is canceled.
- City meetings are recommended to be conducted virtually.
- Utility bills can be paid online, mailed to City Hall or deposited into the designated drop box located at Third Avenue and Rose Street.
- Development services will process permits online and through email and phone.
- Public works will continue with construction projects; the city landfill will remain open.
- Parks business offices will be closed but public parks will remain open.
- Walla Walla Public Library is closed to the public.
- Walla Walla Police Department and Walla Walla Fire Department offices will be closed.
A public health hotline can be called for information at 509-524-2647.