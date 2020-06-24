A massive livestream concert tonight includes a Walla Walla nonprofit among the beneficiaries.
All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief by Presenting Sponsor Amazon is a virtual benefit concert program streamed at 7 p.m. at allinwa.org. A recorded version will be posted an hour later through Amazon Prime.
The concert program includes appearances by Pearl Jam, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Russell Wilson, The Black Tones, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Pete Carroll, Mary Lambert, Joel McHale, Ben Gibbard, Allen Stone, Sleater-Kinney and more.
Blue Mountain Community Foundation is a partner in the All in WA efforts to shine a spotlight on the needs of community neighbors during COVID-19. That includes food security, help for undocumented workers and families, small businesses relief, youth homelessness, and communities — Black, Latinx, Native/Indigenous, LGBTQ+ — that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, according to an announcement from Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
To date, the nonprofit has granted almost $300,000 to support other local nonprofits working to meet increasing needs in our local communities. Through All In WA, every donation to Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s Covid-19 Response Fund is matched dollar for dollar right now.