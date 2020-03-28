The Walla Walla Regional Airport is closed to the public for deep cleaning after a Transportation Security Administration screening officer tested positive for COVID-19.
The confirmed case shuttered the airport Friday afternoon, canceling the 10:30 p.m. inbound flight, which extended to this morning’s 5 a.m. departure and so on, said airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund.
The flight cancellations will continue to include the 5 a.m. Sunday flight. The terminal re-opens Sunday at 8 a.m.
According to a TSA statement released Saturday, the officer is home resting. The employee was last on the job March 24 and worked in the security checkpoint for a shift that ran 3 a.m.-1:45 p.m.
TSA employees who worked at the same time and may have come in contact with the coworker in the past 14 days have been alerted so they can take appropriate action.
For health and privacy, no other details about the employee are being released.
However, the agency has created a website — tsa.gov/coronavirus — that lists airports, locations and shifts where screening officers have tested positive for the virus in the past 14 days. The intention is to offer transparency to the traveling public.
Friday’s shutdown triggered immediate action from the Port of Walla Walla, which operates the airport. As a result of the emergency declaration resolution adopted by Port commissioners March 20, Executive Director Pat Reay had the authority to commission a cleaning contractor to sanitize the facility.
Skoglund said the Port is working within local, state and federal guidelines to provide a sanitized facility with proper social distancing for the continuation of essential services.
She said notification about the employee came to her first through the U.S. General Services Administration, the independent agency that helps manage and support functions of federal agencies. She said she contacted the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.